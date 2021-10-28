Fifth of respondents to KCLR News poll say they’ve never been asked for a Covid cert by a business in Carlow or Kilkenny

The majority of hospitality businesses inspected over the Bank holiday weekend were compliant with indoor dining regulations.

Inspectors from the HSE and the HSA have been carrying out checks to see if the requirements are being met.

The guidelines for the hospitality sector were updated last week with the latest easing of covid restrictions.

Included was a requirement for customers looking to access indoor hospitality to be able to show proof of covid vaccination or immunity.

However, a Twitter poll conducted by KCLR news asking locals for their experience found that only 16% said they were always asked for covid certs, 64% said they were sometimes and 20% said they were never asked.

The Health Service Executive and the Health and Safety Authority are the relevant bodies when it comes to policing those Indoor dining regulations.

Both have been carrying out inspections and between them undertook 844 compliance checks over the bank holiday weekend.

The HSA says 95% of indoor operators were found to be compliant, 5% were not and 13% required additional compliance measures.

The HSE reported 74% compliance between last Friday and Monday with 21% requiring additional compliance measures.