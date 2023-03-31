Film out in cinemas across Carlow and Kilkenny should bring with it a boost for a local company

A local company is expecting a big boost to it’s business with the release of a new movie today.

Dakota Irish are based in Kilkenny city and have a workshop in Graignamanagh making dice and other accessories for a fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

A new film based on the concept is coming out in cinemas today with screenings at all three in Carlow and Kilkenny from this afternoon.

Founder Luke Macintosh says there’s already a massive global market for his stuff and it’s hoped the movie will bring lots of new players to the game and they are developing ways to help them.

