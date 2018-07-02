Fire Fighting Underway In Co Carlow

Emergency services are on the way to the scene of a fire in Co Carlow.

The series of blazes broke out at Clonmelsh close to the Leighlinbridge & Bagenalstown exit.

Tinryland resident Martin Murphy’s been telling KCLR News that he’s been traveling down the road from Ballyloo Cross towards Dan Morrissey’s and noticed the ditches on fire at a number of points.

Motorists traveling on the back road from Carlow to Bagenalstown are asked to use the Kilkenny Road onto Leighlinbridge as visibility’s quite poor due to the level of smoke in the area.

Gardaí & fire services are attending.