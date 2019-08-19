Five Local Businesses in the Running for National Awards

Five local businesses will be hoping for honours at tonight’s Bar of the Year Awards.

The Foundry in Carlow is in the running for Late Bar or Nightclub, while The Terrace at Dinn Rí is up for Outside Space.

In Kilkenny, the Left Bank is nominated in three categories – City Bar, Gastro Bar & Best Designed Space.

Its neighbour, the Rive Gauche is nominated for Best Restaurant Bar and then Brogan’s Bar is up for Best Newcomer.

The winners will be announced in Dublin this evening.