Flash flooding caused by thundery downpours closed roads in Carlow on Monday evening

Tullow, Bagenalstown and parts of Carlow town were hit with flash flooding on Monday evening as heavy downpours hit.

Tullow was a no-go area for a while with people urged to avoid the town completely due to the flooding there with the Castledermot road closed to traffic.

The water has subsided there this morning and all routes are back open to traffic again.

Carlow Weather recorded more than 46 mm of rainfall yesterday with 40mm of that arriving in the space of one hour.

It resulted in considerable flooding in the Tullow area in particular