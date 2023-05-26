Catch UpFollow The Leaders
Follow the Leaders Episode 12: Reusing and Repairing Products
On this week’s episode:
Denis Malone, Director of Services for Planning, Environment, Building Control, Parks, LEO/Economic Development, Tourism Marketing & Veterinary Services with the Kilkenny County Council discusses the significance of repairing and reusing products.
Lucy Stephenson of the Be Kind Project in Carlow speaks about how their work is supportive of the circular economy.