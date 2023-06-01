Follow the Leaders Episode 13: Local Climate, Environmental Action, and Biodiversity

On this week’s episode:

Queen of the Universe National School teacher Tommy Cox gives us an insight into how Bagenalstown’s young people are leading the way in their community when it comes to implementing biodiversity friendly initiatives.

Husband-and-wife Liam Kelly and Anne Hutton chronicle their journey with the Carlow Beekeepers Association and explain how beekeeping is directly linked to the environment.

Sharon Parker Byrne delves into the work that the Untouchables Youth Project in New Oak Estate, Carlow do and she specifically focuses on their attempts to make their locality a biodiversity haven.