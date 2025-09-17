For the very first time, Over The Top Wrestling (OTT) – Europe’s premier wrestling promotion – is bringing the hard-hitting, high-flying action to Carlow as part of its nationwide Irish tour.

Known for delivering sell-out shows across the country, including the iconic National Stadium in Dublin, OTT has established itself as the home of Ireland’s best wrestling talent. Fans in Carlow can now experience the same electric atmosphere up close in the Carlow Youth Centre, Green Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Star-Studded Line-Up

The card will showcase the very best of Irish wrestling, featuring:

Big Damo – Former WWE Superstar and OTT World Champion

Jay – Current NLW Champion

Raven Creed – Current OTT Women’s Champion

Calum Black, Matthew Bullett Smyth, Renzo Rose, BDE, Cian Noonan and The Sem – some of Ireland’s brightest rising stars

OTT Live Tour

Aug 31st Contenders Dublin

Sept 6th/7th Comic Con NI

Sept 14th Athy

Sept 20th Tullamore

Sept 21st Finglas Dublin

Sept 28th Limerick

Oct 4th Carlow

More dates coming SOON

🎟️TICKETS🎟️https://t.co/bWIRZHihkC pic.twitter.com/4ZhwNYJDya — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) August 11, 2025

Local Connections

This historic event carries a strong local flavor. Wrestlers with Carlow ties such as Chainsaw Luke Frehill and Nathan Murphy, both former students of Carlow schools, are set to compete.

Meanwhile, Carlow native Tommy Flynn played a key role in bringing OTT to Barrowside for the first time. Adding to the excitement, KCLR’s own Shane O’Keeffe, presenter of the Afternoon Crew, may trade the microphone for the wrestling ring as his alter ego Frankie Vendetta.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

This is an all-ages event, making it the perfect night out for families, groups of friends, or anyone looking for unforgettable live entertainment. Special discounts are available for party bookings by emailing [email protected].

Ticket Information

Tickets are available now at universe.com, and demand is expected to be high. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark night in Carlow sporting and entertainment history.

Win Tickets on KCLR

In the run-up to the show, fans can tune in to the Afternoon Crew on KCLR from 1–4pm, Monday to Friday, for the chance to win tickets and secure a seat for this first-ever Carlow event.