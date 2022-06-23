KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Forever home found for controversial piece by Kilkenny sculptor Aidan Harte

It's set to be unveiled in the Burren this weekend

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace23/06/2022
Image: Aidan Harte

A controversial sculpture created by a Kilkenny man has finally found a permanent home.

Aidan Harte was commissioned to create a piece as part of a project to attract visitors to the town of Ennistymon in Co Clare but his bronze two-metre tall Púca’ did not go down well with locals. (Hear him tell KCLR about that in June 2021 here).

As a result, the local authority in Clare sought expressions of interest from other communities in the county that might wish to welcome the €30,000 piece.

Now the Puca has taken up residence in the Burren and will be formally unveiled at its new home in the Michael Cusack Centre this weekend.

