Forever home found for controversial piece by Kilkenny sculptor Aidan Harte

A controversial sculpture created by a Kilkenny man has finally found a permanent home.

Aidan Harte was commissioned to create a piece as part of a project to attract visitors to the town of Ennistymon in Co Clare but his bronze two-metre tall Púca’ did not go down well with locals. (Hear him tell KCLR about that in June 2021 here).

As a result, the local authority in Clare sought expressions of interest from other communities in the county that might wish to welcome the €30,000 piece.

Now the Puca has taken up residence in the Burren and will be formally unveiled at its new home in the Michael Cusack Centre this weekend.