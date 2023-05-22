Former Waterford sports coach sentenced to additional four and a half years in prison for sexual assault

A former Waterford sports coach has been sentenced to an additional four and a half years in prison for sexual assaults on five boys between 1979 and 1990.

Bill Kenneally, who had an address at Summerville, Newtown, Waterford City, is already serving 14 years behind bars for the abuse of ten other boys in Waterford.

The 72-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to 266 counts of indecent and sexual assault at locations across Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford but changed his plea to guilty on the sixth day of his trial.

The court heard victim impact statements with one of the victims breaking down, saying his life had been ruined by Mr. Kenneally.