Former IFA President Kilkenny man John Bryan says farmers feel removed from emissions debate

A former IFA President from Kilkenny says farmers feel like they are being left out of the emissions conversation.

Discussions are taking place between the Agriculture minister and Environment Minister who are hoping to reduce emissions by between 22% and 30% respectively.

Inistioge man John Bryan who was IFA boss from 2010 to 2014 says if the farmers are sold out there will be repercussions:

“They feel that they’re removed from this debate but that they’re being lashed and kicked every day and they expect their politicians to stand up”

He added that rural TDs need to dig in here to defend farmers:

“We’re already losing banks, post offices, Garda stations. So do we want to wipe out agriculture aswell and food production”?