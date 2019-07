Work on building a new road on the outskirts of Kilkenny city will step up a notch today.

The Circular Road from the Kilmanagh Road to the traffic lights at Robertshill will be out of bounds for three to four months from today.

There will be detours in place but the knock-on effects mean there’ll be no Heavy Goods Vehicles allowed onto either Dominic or Stephen Street either.

The road will stay closed until November.