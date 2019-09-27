Four Network Kilkenny members in line for national awards tonight

Four local ladies are hoping to win at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards later.

Each have won regional categories – Teac Tom’s Angela Hayes is in the Social Enterprise section, Anne Marie Hallinan of Butler House is in the running for Employee Shining Star while competing for Emerging New Business is Dominika Stoppa while Michelle Treacy Millinery is listed among the Arts.

All are attending the National Conference in Cork today which will be followed by the ceremony tonight.

Michelle says it’s brilliant for this area to have so many in the finals as she’s been telling our Edwina Grace – listen back to the chat here: