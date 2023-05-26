Four nights in Istanbul among the raffle prizes as part of the Bond Ball in aid of Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans

More details have been revealed for the fundraising Bond Ball in aid of Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans.

The 007 themed idea was born during the visit to Kilkenny of former Miss Moneypenny Samantha Bond with the event taking place at the Pembroke Hotel on the 24th of June.

An associated raffle will take place with a range of prizes (see here for list – including four nights in Istanbul which Tom Britton of Marble City Travel’s helping them with.

Hear what he had to say about it all on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh this morning: