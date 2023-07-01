KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Free WEEE recycling days in Kilkenny to get rid of your electronic waste and batteries

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne01/07/2023

There’s a free collection day in Thomastown to recycle your electronic waste and batteries.

It’s at Thomastown United Football Club from 10 am to 4 pm.

There will be further collections on July 8th at Piltown Community Centre, and July 15th at Johnstown Church Car Park.

All household items with batteries or plugs, including electronics, appliances, and batteries like farm fence batteries, will be accepted.

