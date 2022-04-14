Fresh appeal for anyone who saw getaway vehicle used by up to five raiders who stole a safe from a charity shop in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

A fresh appeal’s been issued for anyone who saw the getaway vehicle used by up to five raiders who stole a safe from a charity shop in Castlecomer.

It happened in the early hours of last Friday morning when the front door was forced and a safe removed from the building.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Carlow and KIlkenny, Sergeant Peter McConnon says they didn’t get away with much but he’s hoping someone might have seen them after they fled the scene in the direction of the Athy Road.

He told KCLR “There’s a possibility that they got into an Audi four-wheel drive, jeep type vehicle, that is a possibility, dark colour, so again if anybody came across that, maybe on the road, we tend to see that people leaving the scenes of burglary they do drive quite quickly and possibly erratically, their attention might have been brought to a bit of hairy driving or somebody might come across a safe that’s dumped on the side of a road”.