Friary “Deeply Regret” Zombie Priest Comments

The Capuchin Order has said it “deeply regrets” the “unfortunate comments” made in a homily at a vigil Mass in Kilkenny last weekend.

KCLR Live reported on Monday that Mass goers were offended by the homily delivered by Brother Tom Forde on Saturday.

A listener had expressed his horror at the comments on homosexuality and zombies and referenced the fact that it was published in an online blog.

The blog was subsequently removed. KCLR Live contacted the Friary on Monday but was told there would be “no comment” on the matter. However, this morning a statement from the Irish Capuchin Friary acknowledges that gay people would have found the comments hurtful.

It states:

“In response to the homily by Fr. Tom Forde, OFM,Cap on Pentecost Sunday Vigil Mass in Kilkenny, we wish to state the following:

This homily, which had been published as a blog is no longer posted online. On reflection Fr Tom removed the blog as it was not his intention to cause hurt to anyone.

The Capuchin Order wishes to state that all are welcome in our churches, irrespective of sexual orientation. Unfortunate comments were made about homosexuality last Saturday, which gay people would have found hurtful, and we deeply regret this.

When asked about gay people, Pope Francis has said, ‘Who am I to judge? And speaking to a gay man at an audience in the Vatican he said, ‘God made you like this and he loves you’. We support Pope Francis in his comments on gay people and we will continue to be guided by him and by our own Mission Statement, which states that, ‘we affirm that our fraternities will be places of prayer, hospitality and outreach to ALL’.”