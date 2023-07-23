Fumily Fun Day in Memory of the late JJ Connolly

A family fun day is being held in Tullow today to celebrate the life of JJ Connolly.

JJ passed away 9 years ago at the age of 22, and his family have been holding this day of family fun ever since in memory of JJ.

There will be bouncy castles, sponge throwing, and football games, and all the money on the day will be donated to Tullow First Responders, The Bishops House, and The Irish Kidney Association.

It starts at 1pm in Hawkins Lane in Tullow and entry is free.

JJ’s dad Gerard says they run the day to keep JJ’s memory alive and is incredibly thankful of the huge support the family have received over the years.