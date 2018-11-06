Funding boost for Carlow tourist attraction

Duckett’s Grove in Carlow is getting a funding boost.

€60,000 is being made available to upgrade the signage for the attraction.

It will also involve the introduction of an audio feature in five different languages for visiting tourists.

Local Cllr Fergal Browne says the local authority is also taking full control of the site and it will continue to develop the amenity.

He adds “certainly we are putting in resources to Duckett’s Grove which is a fantastic asset in County Carlow & hopefully we’ll see the benefit. Already we’re seeing the huge benefits of appointing a gardiner in recent months, the gardens have improved hugely & there’s very positive feedback on that”.