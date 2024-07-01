Funeral details have been announced for a young Kilkenny man who died in an accident last week.

Luke Crosbie was killed in Freshford last Thursday in an incident which is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Freshford (R95 C44T) this evening (Monday, 1st July) from 5pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm.

Luke’s Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow (Tuesday 2nd July) in Clontubrid Church (R95 Y627) at 11am after which he’ll be laid to rest in St. Lachtain’s Cemetery, Freshford.