Funeral of Kilkenny man who died in a tragic accident in Norway is to take place locally next Monday

The funeral of a Kilkenny man who died in a tragic accident in Norway will take place locally within the next week.

Daniel O’Brien from Graignamanagh passed away suddenly last Thursday – it’s understood that he drowned while deep-sea diving.

He’ll be reposed at his home on Sunday before his funeral Mass at Duiske Abbey at 10 o’clock on Monday morning followed by cremation in Dublin.

Daniel is survived by his heartbroken parents, Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, and his partner Ingvill.