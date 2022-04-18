Funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee take place in Sligo and Roscommon

The victims of two separate murders in Sligo last week, have been laid to rest today.

Michael Snee’s funeral mass was held in Co. Sligo at the Church of Saint Joseph’s, Ballytivnan, while the mass for Aidan Moffitt took place in Co. Roscommon at the Church of Christ the King.

The life of Michael Snee was remembered as one full of joy and kindness, with the Bishop of the Diocese of Elphin, Kevin Doran highlighting Michael’s work; “Michael devoted his working life to caring for the elderly and for people with intellectual disabilities. It is the kind of work that requires gentleness and patience. I join you all in giving thanks today for the gift of his life which was given so generously in the service of others.”

Meanwhile, Aidan Moffitt’s love for family was recognised by the funeral celebrant Fr. Michael McManus; “He always brought his mother on day trips and took her for lunch. He looked after her so well. His love for you was exceptional, Kathleen, and he makes us think about how we should all treat our parents in life,” Fr McManus said.

The funerals took place after a host of vigils were held throughout the country, including at Kilkenny’s Town Hall and Carlow’s Liberty Tree.