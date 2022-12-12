Further freezing fog forecast for Kilkenny, Carlow and 19 other counties

Further freezing fog’s being forecast for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Just as one Status Orange weather warning ends, Met Eireann’s issued another for most of the country, with dense freezing fog expected this afternoon and into the evening, leading to very hazardous driving conditions.

It’s as a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place for the whole country.

Schools

Schools are to decide themselves as to whether or not they will open, according to the National Emergency Co-ordination Group.

Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, Pat Crone, says decisions will be made locally, saying “With an orange and a yellow warning schools will do their own risk assessment and they will assess conditions locally and they will look at things like their heating in the school, access and egress where health and safety and all of that and they will be able to make decisions locally in relation to their own school”.

Travelling

If you’re due to travel by plane, check with your airlibne before to make your way to the airport.

A small number of flights have been cancelled with more delayed at Dublin Airport, mainly due to disruption in the UK.

Meanwhile, anyone using public transport is being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

And advice for those driving remains the same.