Dense freezing fog and icy conditions affecting parts of Kilkenny and Carlow as cold snap continues

A dense fog and freezing temperatures means more difficult conditions on the roads across Kilkenny and Carlow this morning.

Local temperatures are still below zero for now and Met Eireann Orange weather alert expires at midday today after which a Yellow warning remains valid until this Friday.

Visibility is very poor in parts – the TII has issued a warning for heavy fog on the New Ross By-pass this morning:

Carlow county council Road Safety Officer John McDarby has some advice for drivers:

“We’re calling on drivers to slow down and leave plenty of stopping distance in the hazardous conditions today. We’re asking people to clear their windows, their mirrors and their lights and also to use fog-lights where visibility is reduced. And remember to switch them off when conditions improve”