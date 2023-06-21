Future of Carlow’s Iceland store unclear as several of its Dublin stores didn’t open today

It’s unsure what the future holds for the Iceland store in Carlow.

It follows news that Metron Stores Limited was placed under examinership yesterday by the High Court as it struggles to pay its €36m in debts.

It got into difficulty recently following a food safety authority of Ireland order requiring it to withdraw its imported frozen food of animal origin.

Reports are coming in that several Dublin stores are closed today, however, the Carlow store which employs up to 12 people remains open.