Garda checkpoints & patrols to increase again under Operation Fanacht

Local Gardai are ramping up their efforts to keep people at home in the run up to the May Bank Holiday weekend with Operation Fanacht back in place this morning.

The operation, which was first implemented at Easter, will see thousands of checkpoints and patrols carried out by Gardaí over the coming days right through to midnight on Bank Holiday Monday.

The local Garda Chief Superintendent says he thinks more people will have to prosecuted under the Covid-19 pandemic legislation.

Three people were charged with breaches of the Covid-19 legislation last week and Chief Superintendent Dominc Hayes says he expects to see more.

If you’re brought to court for breaching the regulations you could be handed a 2,500 euro fine and six months in jail.