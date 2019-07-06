Garda warning to those attending graveyard masses in Kilkenny and Carlow not to leave valuables in cars

Graveyard mass goers in Carlow and Kilkenny are being targeted by criminals.

A couple of instances were reported this week locally where cars were broken into while the owners were attending the gatherings.

Gardaí say they are investigating but it’s important for people attending any upcoming cemetery masses to be careful.

Speaking to KCLR News, Sergeant Peter McConnon says just be careful what you’re leaving on show in your car and to always make sure you’re car is properly secured.