Gardaí appeal for sightings or footage of small red van in Kilkenny on Sunday night

Kilkenny Gardai are renewing their appeal after a man was seriously injured during an aggravated burglary.

It happened at a residence in the City on Sunday evening. (See here).

In an update on KCLR Carlow Kilkenny Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Peter McConnon says “Reiterating our appeal in relation to any information on this incident, a particularly nasty incident, where a person was assaulted during the course of a burglary which occurred on the Golf Links Road on Sunday evening, we believe that a red van, a small red van, may have been involved in this incident, we’re looking for a direction of travel from the scene, Golf Links Road, for this van”.

And he adds; “We do believe that it may have made its way to the Ring Road and travelled along the Ring Road so anybody with dashcam footage that was travelling on the Ring Road or Johnswell Road on Sunday evening any time between 7pm and midnight the Gardaí in Kilkenny who are investigating this would like to hear from them”.