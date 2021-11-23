Man remains in hospital following aggravated burglary on his Kilkenny City home

A man is still being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital following an aggravated burglary at his home on Sunday night.

It’s understood he was seriously assaulted during the course of the incident at a house on the Golf Links Road on the outskirts of the city. (See here).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the culprit in the area of the Golf Links Road, Johnswell Road or link road to the motorway following 8 o’clock on Sunday evening.