Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash that claimed the life of a man from North Kilkenny

There’s huge sadness across North Kilkenny following the death of a local man.

Canice (Ken) Doheny of Ballinalacken, Ballinakill died following a two-car collision at 1:45pm on Wednesday on Coote Street in Portlaoise.

A popular member of Castlecomer Golf Club, KCLR News understands that a message of condolence has been sent out by them.

He’ll be laid to rest tomorrow. (Funeral details here).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, in particular, they would like to hear from anybody who has dashcam or other footage.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.