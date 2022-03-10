Gardaí appeal for witnesses to weekend alleged assault on Castle Road in Kilkenny city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Kilkenny City over the weekend.

A man was punched twice in the face while walking along Castle Road with another person at around 1:30am on Sunday morning. (See our original story on the incident here).

He sustained a swollen eye and lips which were also bleeding.

Garda Joe Reville has been telling KCLR that the “Gentleman was on his way home with a friend when he was just randomly assaulted by a male just near the taxi rank at the Castle Road there, we’re kinda hoping that maybe any of the taxi drivers that may be listening might have dashcam, they might have seen it or anyone that can assist us, maybe witnessed it or maybe can identify the suspect as well, we’d be grateful if they’d give the information to Kilkenny garda station”.