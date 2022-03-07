Man punched twice in the face while walking along Castle Road, Kilkenny City

A man in Kilkenny City was punched twice in the face over the weekend.

He was walking along the Castle Road between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning with a friend when the alleged assault happened.

The attack saw his face swell following the strikes but he did not require hospital treatment.

His companion was unharmed.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward, in particular those who might have dash-cam footage.