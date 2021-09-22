Gardaí appeal to locals in effort to trace youngster missing from Kilkenny

People in Kilkenny are being asked for help tracing the movements of a little boy missing for more than three days.

4-year-old Muaaz Usama was reported missing from Kilkenny on Sunday.

There are unconfirmed reports that he’s been taken out of the country by an adult relative.

Garda Joe Reville told KCLR Live they still want to find out everything they can about his movements since he was last seen in Kilkenny:

“He was last seen in Dublin city area. Gardai are looking for help from anyone that might have witnessed him around with the person who was looking after him. They might have seen him around Kilkenny beforehand.”

Garda Reville made reference to an article reporting that the young boy was in Pakistan even before he was reported missing.

But he said “Gardai are very anxious still to trace his movements”