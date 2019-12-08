Gardaí appealing for information after house set on fire in Bagenalstown

Carlow Gardaí are investigating after a house was set on fire in Bagenalstown.

It happened in the early hours of this morning at a local authority house in Fr Cummins Park.

The front room of the house was badly damaged, but the fire service quickly brought the blaze under control.

Speaking to KCLR News this morning, Inspector Anthony Farrell appealed for witnesses:

“Just before 3am, emergency services, namely the Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána, attended the scene.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured in the fire. Gardaí Forensic Scenes of Crime experts have attended the scene this morning and we’re looking for assistance from the public now.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in that area or who has any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.