Gardai are seeking your help after a spate of burglaries in Kilkenny in recent days

A significant amount of property was taken from a house on the Callan Road on Friday evening between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Garda Andy Neill is with Kilkenny Gardai. He wants to hear from anyone traveling on the Callan Road between Tinnypark Cross and Cuffesgrange at that time on Friday evening,

“We are specifically looking for anyone who may have seen people being dropped off by a car or picked up by a car, or a car parked in a manner that was obviously waiting for people or suspicious manner. This relates to a burglary in the area which occurred and a significant amount of property was taken.”

Kilkenny Gardai also want to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on the Dunningstown road near Hillcrest on Friday evening after another burglary there.

Two further burglaries took place at Woodsgift and Kilmanangh yesterday evening and Gardai Andy Neill says…

“Anyone familiar with the area knows that Woodsgift and Kilmanangh aren’t a great distance apart, again, we are looking for suspicious vehicles. We notice in these cases if the burglaries are connected or not, they are prioritising times when as its just gone dark and they might catch houses empty.”

“They may also be trying at other houses that mightn’t have a car outside so you may have had someone calling to your door. You may have spotted a strange vehicle. If you do, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 with any information.”