Gardaí have confirmed that 41-year-old Natalie Nolan, who was reported missing from Carlow, is believed to have travelled to Dublin Airport on the morning of Monday, June 24th.

Natalie was last seen in the Tullow Street area of Carlow town at approximately 7:00am that day. She was officially reported missing nearly a week later, on Monday, June 30th.

In a significant development, a local taxi driver came forward after recognising Natalie from media coverage. He confirmed that he picked her up in Carlow town on the morning she disappeared and called her by name during the journey—indicating she was travelling willingly and was identifiable at the time.

Speaking to KCLR, Superintendent Anthony Farrell said authorities are confident Natalie reached Dublin Airport. However, it is still unknown whether she boarded a flight or left the country. Efforts to determine her movements at the airport are ongoing.

The investigation remains active, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Natalie or has information about her whereabouts to come forward.