Investigations into yesterday’s early morning fire at a Carlow town tanning salon are continuing.

A silver Ford Focus, with partial registration 08 C, was reversed into the front door of Tanique business premises just off Barrack Street at about 2:30am after travelling to the scene from the Staplestown Road through Bridge Street.

It went ablaze and its driver who was wearing dark clothes was seen fleeing in the direction of Bridge Street, Paupish before he made his escape in a second vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area or its surrounds or who might have footage to contact them – hear Supt Anthony Farrell here;