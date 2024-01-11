Gardaí in Kildare are seeking the whereabouts of 13 year-old Aideen Bagnall who was last seen in Newbridge, County Kildare, on Saturday, 6th January 2024 at approximately 5pm.



Aideen is described as being 5′ 5″ inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eues.



When last seen, Aideen was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, grey body suit and white runners.



Anyone with information on Aideen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on