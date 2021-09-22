Gardaí in Kilkenny appealing for witnesses to criminal damage in Callan overnight

If you were in Callan last night (Tuesday) and noticed anything strange, Gardaí want to hear from you.

It’s after an incident of criminal damage was reported in the Bolton Green area overnight.

An appeal’s out for information on suspicious vehicles or behaviour in the town.

Further details are as yet unavailable, but stay tuned we’ll have the weekly community alert slot with local Gardaí on KCLR Live between 10am and 12noon today.