Gardai investigate an aggravated burglary in Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to whats been described as an aggravated burglary at a house on the Kilkenny road in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30am after windows were smashed – It’s understood a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution but not with serious injuries.

Up to 4 suspects fled in a Silver jeep believed with a 05 D registration.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed any activity in the area is being asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 9136620.