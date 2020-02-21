KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai investigate an aggravated burglary in Carlow
Carlow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to whats been described as an aggravated burglary at a house on the Kilkenny road in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30am after windows were smashed – It’s understood a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution but not with serious injuries.
Up to 4 suspects fled in a Silver jeep believed with a 05 D registration.
Anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed any activity in the area is being asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 9136620.