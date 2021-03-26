KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí investigate large social gathering in Carlow

It's understood a family wedding took place

Gardaí are investigating a large social gathering on the outskirts of Carlow town last night (Thursday)

KCLR understands a family wedding took place and officers were called to a house at around 8.30 pm yesterday.

They informed attendees that they were in breach of public health regulations, and later returned to the property to ensure the party had dispersed.

A garda spokesperson’s confirmed investigations are ongoing this morning.

