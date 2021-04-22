Gardaí out on Carlow Kilkenny roads focusing on mobile phone use and seatbelt compliance

Some local motorists still aren’t getting the message that basic safety measures can save lives.

New statistics from the EU Commission show that road deaths in Europe went down an unprecedented 17% in 2020, likely due to Covid lockdowns.

But Ireland was one of a few countries to record an increase.

This year one death has been recorded locally, among six in the Eastern Region which the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division is part of, compared to 13 across the region for the same period last year.

Divisional Roads Inspector Paul Donohoe says that this week’s Operation Lifesaver activities have a particular focus “This operation started on Monday and runs until Friday so all our roads policing members are out on roads detecting and ensuring compliance with regards seatbelts and mobile phones and I suppose for the last three days we’ve detected 15 people with no seatbelts who have been issed with Fixed Charge Notices and 51 people on mobile phones”.

He adds “Still a lot of people using mobile phones and 15 is high with seatbelts too in my regard too because there is a lot of compliance with seatbelts”.