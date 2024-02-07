Gardaí renew their appeal for information on last Wednesday’s fatal crash in Carlow

Gardaí are again appealing for witnesses to last Wednesday’s crash that claimed the lives of three young people.

Katie Graham from Co Laois, Daryl Culbert from Co Wicklow and Michael Kelly from Nurney in Carlow all died in the incident on the N80 Wexford Road at Leagh, between Ballon and Carlow town.

It happened at about 11:30pm on the 31st of January.

A fourth occupant of the car continues to receive medical treatment at The Mater hospital in Dublin.

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and continue to provide ongoing support to the families and an incident room’s been set up at Carlow Garda Station.

Anybody with information or footage, or who travelled the route between 11:15pm and midnight on the night in question is asked to contact 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.