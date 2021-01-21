KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí seek witnesses following two early morning incidents in North Kilkenny

They happened in the Freshford and Johnstown areas

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 21/01/2021
Gardaí are looking for witnesses to two possibly linked incidents in north Kilkenny overnight.

A burglary took place at a business premises in Johnstown at about 2:45am this morning.

However, the property taken was later recovered in a car found abandoned in Freshford.

Then a blue Peugot 5008 was discovered missing from Balleen, Freshford.

Anybody with information should contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

