Gardaí seek witnesses following two early morning incidents in North Kilkenny

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to two possibly linked incidents in north Kilkenny overnight.

A burglary took place at a business premises in Johnstown at about 2:45am this morning.

However, the property taken was later recovered in a car found abandoned in Freshford.

Then a blue Peugot 5008 was discovered missing from Balleen, Freshford.

Anybody with information should contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.