Gardaí seek witnesses following two early morning incidents in North Kilkenny
They happened in the Freshford and Johnstown areas
Gardaí are looking for witnesses to two possibly linked incidents in north Kilkenny overnight.
A burglary took place at a business premises in Johnstown at about 2:45am this morning.
However, the property taken was later recovered in a car found abandoned in Freshford.
Then a blue Peugot 5008 was discovered missing from Balleen, Freshford.
Anybody with information should contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.