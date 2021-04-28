Claim that a firearm was produced during an incident in Carlow Town last night under investigation by Gardaí

Investigations are underway in Carlow following a robbery from a person last night.

It’s understood to have been carried out on a junvenile at about 9pm on the Burrin Road.

The culprit left on foot from the skate park towards town and is described as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing a red baseball hat, and with an Irish accent.

Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News that an allegation of a firearm being produced is being investigated by them.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact Gardaí.