Claim that a firearm was produced during an incident in Carlow Town last night under investigation by Gardaí
It happened at about 9pm
Investigations are underway in Carlow following a robbery from a person last night.
It’s understood to have been carried out on a junvenile at about 9pm on the Burrin Road.
The culprit left on foot from the skate park towards town and is described as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing a red baseball hat, and with an Irish accent.
Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News that an allegation of a firearm being produced is being investigated by them.
Anybody with information’s asked to contact Gardaí.