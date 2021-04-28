If you recognise the suspect in last night’s ‘serious incident’ in Carlow Town you’re asked to not approach them

Investigations continue into what’s been described as a ‘very serious incident’ in Carlow Town last night.

At about 9 pm a group of youths at the Liner Park on the Burrin Road was approached by up to three males and asked to hand over their mobile phones. (Read our earlier story on this here).

Garda Mick Whelan outlined what happened on KCLR Live, saying “One of the suspects, who we believe was around 30 years of age and wearing a red baseball cap, produced what we believe to be a firearm and threatened the group and stole a mobile phone, now that man left in the direction of Carlow Town and we’re looking for any information in relation to that”.

With regards to the firearm claim, he added “It’s an allegation at the moment but the injured party is very credible but again we’d urge the public if they have information to contact us but again if they know who it is not to approach that person obviously because if it is a firearm there are safety concerns there and we’d just urge people to, if they know anything about it, to contact us at Carlow Garda Station or 999 if it’s an emergency”.

He also said, “This was a very, very frightening experience for the people involved and we really want to get information on that and try to solve this thing and get this person off the street”.

Anybody with information should contact Carlow Town Garda Station on 059 913 6620.