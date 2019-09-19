Gardai warn motorists to take extra care in Carlow & Kilkenny with early fog

Large numbers are expected to be travelling towards Fenagh again this morning for Day 3 of the National Ploughing Championships.

So far there’s been a new record attendance of 216-thousand visitors over the first two days.

The last outing’s traditionally a bit quiet as things wind down but with the fine weather continuing this year could buck that trend.

Carlow Kilkenny Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell says visitors should plan their routes and be patient if the meet delays.

He adds that, though it’s looking like another sunny day can be expected, this morning’s fog is something for all motorists to watch for.

