Glanbia Ireland & Co-Op announces rebrand as Tirlán

Glanbia Ireland has revealed its new identity today with “Tirlán” the new name.

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited (“Glanbia Co-op”) and Glanbia Ireland will in future carry the new name which is the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full, Tirlán stands for ‘Land of Abundance’.

The unveiling took place in front of farmers, employees and shareholders at the new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city.

Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong was also unveiled as their ambassador.

In December 2021, farmer shareholders voted in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business.

Co-op shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the name change for the Co-op in the coming weeks.