Govt confim nominations to replace Hogan as Commissioner

The governmentt has confimed its two nominations to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner.

Mairead McGuinness is first vice president of the European Parliament – and Andrew McDowell is the outgoing vice president of the European Investment Bank and one-time economic adviser to Enda Kenny.

The Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked for a man and a woman to be nominated and she will now decide who will be our next EU Commissioner and what portfolio they get.

It’s expected that Ireland won’t be put back into the powerful Trade role after Kilkennyman Hogan was forced to resign over breaches of covid regulations.