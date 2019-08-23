Graiguenamanagh’s annual Town of Books Festival starts today and will run through until Sunday.

The town will be transforming vacant buildings into temporary book shops for the day.

The three day festival will feature events such as readings, creative workshops, entertainment & food.

There will be various activities running throughout the day.

Chair of the festival Martin O’Brien told KCLR there will also be book specialist sellers who are also valuers. He says people can bring along any books they wish to get an appriximate value of.